Father of Laurel County child killed in fire arrested

The father of a child killed in a weekend Laurel County fire is now in jail.

Jail records show Vaughn Brock, 26, is in jail on charges of public intoxication and wanton endangerment. He was arrested just after 1:30 p.m.

WKYT is learning to find out whether the charges are related to a fire at Reams Lane which killed his toddler child Joseph Brock.

Kentucky State Police said Vaughn Brock left the home following the fire and wasn't seen in days.

A neighbor said Vaughn Brock ran outside when the fire started, but the little boy was still inside.

Visitation for Joseph Brock will take place 5-9 p.m. at Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn, while the funeral takes place 11 a.m. Apr. 4 at the same location.