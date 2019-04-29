Father of baby found unresponsive jailed in Lexington on murder warrant

Lexington police have arrested a man accused of murder after his child's death in Ohio.

Officers arrested Cody Colwell, 27, on a murder warrant out of Franklin County, Ohio.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Colwell is facing murder, felonious assault and endangering children charges. His 2-month-old child Cayden Colwell died in a "suspicious" manner Apr. 14, three days after he was found unresponsive.

Clearcreek Township police is investigating the case. Family members said the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome The police department announced Monday a Warren County grand jury returned indictments against Colwell Friday.

Colwell was arrested on Waller Avenue Saturday without incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 1 p.m. Monday. He will have an extradition hearing to have him return to Ohio to face charges against him.