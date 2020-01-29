Father of murdered toddler: 'Anybody that could do that to a child deserves the death penalty'

The father of a 3-year-old Lexington girl that police say was sexually assaulted and murdered says, for now, he's not relieved that officers made an arrest in the case.

Joshua Reck says relief will come when the man accused of killing his daughter is found guilty.

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Buster was arrested Monday at his home on Martin Court on charges of murder and sodomy.

He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Police say Buster was watching Lillyann while her mother was at work back in December of 2018.

Lillyann was found unresponsive and died a few days later.

Reck says there's no relief right now; instead, there's anger.

"What I want him to get is the death penalty. I mean, that is what I want," said Reck. "Anybody that could do that to a child deserves the death penalty."

Police say there was a delay in Buster's arrest because they were waiting on DNA evidence.

Buster remains in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

He's expected to be in court on Feb. 4.