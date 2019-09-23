Father remembers Berea College athlete who died over the weekend

A young man and popular athlete at Berea College has unexpectedly died over the weekend.

Landon Bond unexpectedly died at the age of 22. (Brian Bond)

Laurel County authorities are investigating the death of 22-year-old Landon Bond. Bond was a Berea College cross country athlete who recently became sick.

Bond's father Brian said his son found an outlet in the simple act of running a race.

"Running was a way that gave him an escape. Acceptance. Away for his competitive nature to come out," Brian Bond said.

Landon had to take off a semester because of health reasons. His father said his son was playing video games at a home in Laurel County when something tragic happened.

"At some point during the night, Landon suffered an emergency. An ambulance had to be called," Brian said.

Landon would later die at a London hospital.

Bond was looking forward to completing his fourth year at Berea College when a doctor discovered some irregularities with his heart. Autopsy results are still pending at this time.

Family members are mourning Landon's death, but his father said they are getting a lot of strength through the tragedy.

“You know my faith sustains me," Brian said. "I serve a God that makes provisions for those that mourn.”

Funeral arrangements are being made at Lakes Funeral Home in Jackson County. Family members hope to organize a memorial scholarship fund in Landon's name to help cross country runners who want to go to college.