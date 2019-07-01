Father shot in random act of violence after birth of twins dies, family says

A young father has died after being shot while walking home after the birth of his first children, who are twins.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Roselane and Clay streets in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was at the birth of his babies at University Hospital earlier that day. When he left, he was walking down the street when police say he became the victim of a random shooting.

“He was very excited at becoming a father,” a family member named Gail said. “Then, something like this happens and his children will never get to know him. That’s sad.”

Garvin was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Friday, his family said.

He was shot multiple times, with bullets hitting his body and his head, family said. Though they’ve contacted trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons, doctors told the family “there is not going to be a recovery.”

Garvin spent days the ICU at University Hospital, the same hospital where his twins are in the maternity ward. Family did take the babies to visit their father.

“It’s just a hard impact for me because I know I’ll never see him walk through that door and act silly with me anymore, but this is just so senseless,” Kathleen Roberts, Garvin’s grandmother, said.

His family is raising money for his medical bills and anticipated funeral expenses. To donate, click or tap here. He is a graduate of Atherton High School and had recently landed a job at GE, his family said.

“They’ve taken some of my life with them,” Cleatra Garvin, Garvin’s grandmother, said. “I just tell them to stop. Stop the violence.”

While caring for Garvin at the hospital, his family has also visited other victims of gun violence who are there. They said it is alarming how many gunshot victims are at University Hospital right now.

Police arrested three juveniles just days after Garvin’s shooting. The suspects range in age from 14 to 17. Their specific charges were not immediately available, but if Garvin dies, they will likely be upgraded. Because the suspects are juveniles, their names have not been released.

“He was not the target of the issue, but go back to the kids,” Christopher 2X, a Louisville community activist, said. “They’re so angry and they feel if you might be from this neighborhood might as well just do you like this.”

Louisville Metro Police referenced the crime when talking about a disturbing trend in violence. Young people are stealing cars in neighborhoods across the city, and using those cars in drive-by shootings.

Some of the stolen vehicles had weapons in them, which were used in some crimes.

“Louisville is in a war and we should not be like that taking each others life,” Roberts said.

Police ask the public to be vigilant in preventing crime by locking their car doors and securing their guns.

