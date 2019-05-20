Fayette Co. Board of Education approves $579.9 million budget

The Fayette County Board of Education approved a $579.9 million general fund budget Monday night.

Board members say it includes significant investments to ensure that a student’s demography does not determine their future.

“Developing a school district budget goes beyond juggling numbers to balance revenue and expenses,” said Superintendent Manny Caulk. “The budget is a reflection of our community’s hopes, dreams, and values about the future, about our children and the possibility of a better tomorrow. Our budget for 2019-2020 invests in our children and our employees.”

The budget fully funds the turnaround plans approved by the school board last month for the seven Fayette County elementary schools targeted by the state for Comprehensive Support and Improvement.

Five schools will offer Acceleration Learning Labs to extend the learning time for students who need it by providing evidence-based programs proven to boost student achievement afterschool.

Two schools – Harrison and William Wells Brown elementary schools – will pilot longer school days and a more extended school year in a model dubbed “promise academies.”

Changes to state pension requirements will increase the district’s employer match in the classified retirement system by an additional $1.5 million. Rising utility fees are expected to cost an additional $1.3 million.

The budget also includes $2.9 million to pay for raises for employees eligible for step increases based on education and years of service.

“These investments maintain Fayette County’s market competitiveness when compared with surrounding counties and municipalities,” Caulk said.

Other highlights of the 2019-20 tentative budget:

