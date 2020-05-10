Fayette Co. Coroner: Injured man in Harrodsburg Road collision has died

A release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says a man who was seriously injured in a collision on Harrodsburg Road on Saturday has died.

According to the coroner, the victim is 23-year-old Robert Lee Collins. Collins died around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Harrodsburg Road near the intersection with Beaumont Centre. Investigators say a fire truck was responding to a potential gas leak at Beaumont Circle Place.

When the fire truck made a left turn it collided with Collins’ SUV that was going straight. Rescue personnel had to extricate Collins from his vehicle before he was rushed to the hospital.

