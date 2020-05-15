Fayette Co. Health Department reports 3 new cases on Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County inched up by 3, with 532 reported cases since Thurssday, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

That includes 229 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center, the same number reported as yesterday.

There are also 2 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Lexington’s total to 12. Both deaths were men in their 60s who were FMC inmates.

