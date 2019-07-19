Fayette Co. Health Dept. monitoring travelers to areas affected by Ebola outbreak

Kentucky health leaders are watching what's happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy

The World Health Organization says the Ebola crisis there is a public health emergency. So far, more than 16-hundred people have died from the latest outbreak.

To put the number in perspective, that's roughly the entire city of Midway.

Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Commissioner of Health, says the risk to Central Kentuckians is very low.

“This is really, right now, in an area in the Northeast, fairly remote part of the county, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, there are concerns that it could spread."

Dr. Humbaugh says monitoring the health of people entering Kentucky, could be the Commonwealth's best defense to keeping the virus out.

"We are notified about who those folks are and they check in with us, and we evaluate them for risk factors and then we monitor them, they agree to be monitored for a 21-day period."

Monitoring includes checking travelers' temperature and checking for symptoms.

"We've already monitored a person in Lexington this year, and we expect that we will have other travelers that return from that area that will be monitored."

Dr. Humbaugh pointed out, that currently there are no reported cases of Ebola in the United States.

