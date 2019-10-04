Fayette Co. schools sidelines state's top soccer coach

Fayette County Public Schools removed the longtime Dunbar High School soccer coach from his coaching role for multiple violations of booster, school district and the state's high school sports governing association's policies.

Coach Todd Bretz won his first title three seasons after Paul Dunbar opened in 1990 and he’s added three more. (Photo: Josh Moore/Lexington Herald-Leader)

Superintendent Manny Caulk informed Coach Todd Bretz of the decision September 30, according to a letter obtained by WKYT reporting partner The Herald-Leader.

While the district referred the case to criminal investigators, a Lexington Police spokesperson told WKYT that the department "determined this matter was not criminal in nature."

The letter from Caulk did not elaborate on specific details about its investigation or what prompted it.

The district's move ended Bretz's coaching legacy at the school which started in 1990. In the nearly three decades since he became the winningest boys soccer coach in Kentucky.

Bretz's teams won state championships in 1992, 2001, 2005 and 2013. In 2007, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association named Bretz its coach of the year.

In the letter from the school district, the superintendent said Bretz is "no longer eligible to serve in an athletic coaching role with Fayette County Public Schools."