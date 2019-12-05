Fayette County Board of Education votes to file vaping lawsuit

On Thursday night members of the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously to file a suit against the manufactures, distributors and retailers of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices and products.

“Fayette County Public Schools is recognized as a leader on issues of health, safety, and wellness, not only in the Commonwealth but also across the nation. It is wholly appropriate that we continue to lead in this space,” said Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Preliminary results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual National Youth Tobacco Survey showed 27.5 percent of teenagers reported using an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days, up from 20.8 percent in 2018.

The Fayette County Board of Education says rather than a punitive approach to vaping, Fayette County works with families to educate teens about the dangers of vaping.

The Board of Education also says just as it is illegal for minors to purchase or use e-cigarettes and other tobacco products in Kentucky, the use or possession of e-cigarettes is prohibited in the Fayette County student code of conduct and is subject to the same disciplinary consequences as any other tobacco product.

The Board of Education says the first approach includes confiscating the contraband and offering smoking cessation programs. An out-of-school suspension is for more serious offenses, such as trafficking or repeated infractions.

Although the district does not keep data separately for e-cigarettes, disciplinary incidents involving all tobacco rose by 310 percent from 2015 to 2018:

- 2015-16: 98 events with 11 resulting in out-of-school suspension.

- 2016-17: 121 events with 6 resulting in out-of-school suspension.

- 2017-18: 225 events with 32 resulting in out-of-school suspension.

- 2018-19 402 events with 50 resulting in out-of-school suspension.

- 2019-20: 116 events with 6 resulting in out-of-school suspension to date during the 2019-20 school year.

“The targeting of school children by these companies, both with their products and marketing campaigns, has led to an unprecedented rise in nicotine addiction among our young people,” said Caulk. “As a champion for children, I was compelled to ask our school board to take this extraordinary step of filing a lawsuit to stop the insidious marketing practices of these companies and demand resources to fight this epidemic.”

This is not the first district in Kentucky to plan a suit against e-cigarette companies. Bullitt County Board of Education also announced they plan to sue Juul and other industry manufacturers, distributors and retailers.