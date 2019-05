The Fayette County coroner is searching for any relatives of a Lexington man who has died from natural causes, Marshall Caywood Proffit.

Proffit, who died Tuesday, was homeless, according to the coroner.

It is believed Proffit, 61, had two children who are now adults, Mark and Stephanie Bentley. They live or have lived in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on any relatives of Proffit should contact Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn at (859) 455-5700.