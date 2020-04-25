Lexington Police investigating homicide on Alice Drive

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a home Friday night.

Officers were called to Alice Drive when they received a report of shots being fired.

Police report a homeowner said a man broke into her home and began shooting. Police say another person fired back and shot the intruder.

Police say they entered the home and found 24-year-old Jaymes Michael Miller dead.

Investigators say the homeowner and Miller had been in a dating relationship. They also say Miller had an active warrant for domestic violence and the robbery of a Lexington motel earlier this month.

At this time police say there are no charges against the shooter.

Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the homicide.