Fayette County Detention Center closes the officer shortage gap

Jails across the country are battling officer shortages. The Fayette County Detention Center has been open about the struggle, but they say things have significantly changed.

They hosted a hiring event on Saturday. The job fair gave people a chance to take the test, tour of the facility, and do an on-site interview.

It's not a new process for the jail. They held two job fairs toward the end of 2019 as they tried to fill about 40 positions. Just a couple months later and they're already seeing the success. Officials say there are currently 29 people in training.

But that doesn't mean they're in the clear yet. With such a high turnover rate, the jail is constantly trying to fill vacancies. Right now, they say they have about 20 open positions.

They're trying to close that gap even more by bringing in new recruits.

Officials say there are a lot of different ways officers can grow within the jail and they're looking for anyone who wants to explore those opportunities.

"We don't really have a circle that we want the perfect candidate can fit in. We want anyone that's interested in the position, interested in a career with corrections to come to us," Lieutenant Matt Lemonds says. "I didn't go to school for this. It's something I came into for the benefits years ago, and I've stuck with it. I enjoy the group of people that I work with."

The Fayette County Detention Center is planning to host a job fair every month. The next one is scheduled for Leap Day, February 29.

You can also apply ONLINE.