Fayette County Detention Center hosts job fair to battle the officer shortage

The Fayette County Detention Center hosted a job fair on Saturday in hopes of fixing the officer shortage. Officials say there are about 40 openings.

Inmate population at the Fayette County Detention Center has more than tripled in the last 19 years, so they’re trying to make up for the growing demand.

In addition to the population increase, the jail is also dealing with significant turnover. Union leaders have been outspoken about the officer shortage, especially as the jail battles overcrowding. They say it has led to long hours and officers being overworked.

The issue has even been addressed by Mayor Linda Gorton who says she's looking into the problem.

Officers say the issue can be helped by getting more hands on deck, so they're trying to bring in more recruits. The job fair gave people a chance to take the test, get a tour of the facility, and do an on-site interview.

Officials say there are a lot of different ways officers can grow within the jail and they're looking for people who want to explore those opportunities

Lieutenant Matt Lemonds says he hopes to keep officers long-term. "We're looking at people who want to make this a career. There is retirement through the Kentucky Retirement System. We're looking for people who want to be part of the city's public safety community and make it a career."

Anyone interested in a position as an officer can learn more on the community corrections website.

