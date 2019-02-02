Fayette County District Science Fair held at Frederick Douglass High School

This is the 35th year that Kentucky American Water has sponsored the District Science Fair.

Approximately 560 Fayette County public, private, and home-school students in grades four through 12 competed at this year's science fair held at Frederick Douglass High School.

One of those students was 4th grader Henry Cprek from Clays Mill Elementary School. Henry worked on a project to figure out the strength of different styles of beam bridges, but for his materials, he found some creative substitutes.

"I made noodles, which is acting as the steel poles and the glue is acting as the concrete mix," says Cprek who went onto to explain how thrilled he was to attend the district science fair, "It was very exciting when I figured out that I was going to the district science fair. Only eight winners in the whole school, so that means 8 out of 200 kids came here."

Along with students being excited to attend, many judges and parents were excited to see the work of the students. Abbie Guskey, a judge and teacher at Sandersville Elementary, explained that these science fairs help shape boy's and girls' futures by engaging them in STEM subjects.

"To start early means that we're already ahead of the game. We're getting them excited about possible future careers, and hopefully, those are going to be careers that really launch our state to the next level as well", says Guskey.

From the District Science Fair, only about a quarter of those participating will move on to the regional science fair, which will be held on March 2nd at Paul Dunbar High School.