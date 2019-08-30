Fayette County High School principals meet to discuss changes to safety at football games

Fayette County High School Principals met Thursday night to discuss changes that fans and students could see implemented in future football games.

The meeting is following an incident that happened at a Frederick Douglass High School football game. There was a reported threat of gun at the game, causing a significant police presence and people attending the game had to take cover.

The principals are meeting to discuss changes, including a possible age limit on who would be allowed into games. Backpacks may also be not allowed into games. That's part of a policy Lafayette High School has used for years.

Fayette County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall released a statement about the meeting Thursday afternoon.

"Representatives from all FCPS high schools are meeting on this week to discuss ways to enhance safety precautions for school sporting events. Lafayette High School imposed a rule last year requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult and disallowing backpacks at football games. Independent of the district meeting, Lafayette administrators decided to reinstate their practices from last year. Any districtwide changes will be communicated directly with students and families, and distributed through local media outlets."

Some parents say they understand the decision but are sad it has to affect the fun of those attending.

"You know its meant for the kids, and there are certain situations where you are taking away from the kids' high school environment where you enjoy being a high school student. No other parent is chaperoning them at a dance. Same thing here. You have ten games a year, and you look forward to it all season long -- don't take it away from them," said Douglas Korn, who attends the football games.

WKYT reached out to school officials about decisions made tonight. Those officials said they are not ready to release the group's decision at this time.