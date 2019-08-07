Fayette County Promise Academy program starts Thursday

Some Fayette County Public Schools students are getting an earlier start than others as the district's Promise Academy starts Thursday.

Harrison Elementary is one of two schools which will have a Promise Academy (WKYT)

The program is at Harrison and William Wells Brown elementary schools, and it is designed to help students improve their academic performance.

"It will help the children build relationships faster, build confidence and give them time to practice and apply what they know," Harrison Elementary principal Tammie Franks said.

The school schedule starts earlier and ends later, and Franks hand-picked the teachers that are part of the academy.

"We won't have to sit and just do reading, math, reading, math. We'll get all the subjects and opportunities to enrich and deepen each of those subjects," Franks said.

Some of the subjects will include world languages, music and art.

"We're going to have opportunities to work with the Lexington Children's' Theatre, the art museums downtown, the Explorium. Some things that are right in our neighborhood that we don't get to take advantage of, and then off-campus out of district as well," Franks said.

The district will evaluate the program in two years and analyze student test scores to see if the academy has a positive effect.