Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 25 due to illness.

FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says student attendance was less than 90 percent at 19 of the district’s schools on Thursday, including four of six high schools. Absences were higher than average at all but three schools districtwide, Deffendall said.

Custodians will spend Friday deep cleaning and sanitizing schools.