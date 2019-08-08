Fayette County Public Schools conducts active shooter training

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the worst in case an active shooter situation develops at a Lexington school.

Law enforcement agencies participated in active shooter training in Lexington. (WKYT)

Thursday's exercise is part of the ALERT program, which means advanced law enforcement response training. Fayette County Public Schools officers joined Lexington police and Fayette County deputies in the practice. The goal is to make sure all agencies are on the same page.

The FBI teaches the step-by-step skills, including how to approach the building, what to do inside and how to communicate. Officers say they want parents to feel reassured knowing that they're prepared and willing to protect children at all costs.

"It's a daunting task, but it's something that we all take to heart. That's why we work in the schools. We want to teach, mentor and coach our youth in the community, but we want to protect them too," FCPS police chief Martin Schafer said. "We take it to heart, and we want to make sure that we're as prepared as we can be, and this training is a big part of that for us."

The drills are expected to happen before every new school year so agencies are refreshed on the correct practices.