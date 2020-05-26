Fayette County Public Schools honoring class of 2020 with senior celebration light show

Fayette County Public Schools is honoring the class of 2020 with a senior celebration light show on Wednesday with help from iHeartRadio and City Center.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m on May 27, the official last day of school in Fayette County, and repeating every 30 minutes a specially programmed light and music show will celebrate this year's graduates.

The light show will feature the colors of Fayette County Public Schools' six large high schools and will play to the tune of "Can't Stop. the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake, which will air on 104.5 The Cat.

The light show will be displayed on the Main Street side of City Center on the downtown Lexington office tower on the corner of South Limestone and East Main Street.

The display will be filmed with a drone and seniors are encouraged to visit 1045thecat.com or their Facebook page to view the music-to-light show salute to seniors on May 28th through May 30th.

FCPS says the best view of the display will be online, but those who venture downtown to see it live should consider Phoenix Park, Courthouse Plaza, or venues along Main Street and Limestone.

FCPS also says social distancing requirements will remain in place and everyone is encouraged to follow state guidelines for gatherings.

“We are grateful to our amazing community partners at iHeartRadio and City Center for helping close this year in a special way for our seniors,” said FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk. “The Class of 2020 has shown heart and resiliency while weathering the disappointments of missing out on the special traditions enjoyed by generations of Lexingtonians. It is only fitting that we celebrate their graduation with creative gestures like this one.”