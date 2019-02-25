Fayette County Public Schools make-up days announced

Fayette County Public Schools announced their make-up days for dates missed in January due to winter weather and illness, according to a release from the school district.

On January 25, 30 and 31, Fayette County Public Schools were canceled.

The school district announced Monday that school will now be in session March 15, May 29 and May 30 to make up for the days missed.

May 30 is now the last day of school for students as long as no more days are missed due to winter weather.

Graduation dates will not be set until mid-spring after bad weather has passed and all make-up days are scheduled, the release said.

Rupp Arena is not available May 31 or June 1 due to the Paul McCartney concert. The school district said they will consider that when scheduling graduation.