Fayette County Public Schools to examine policies after incident at Douglass football game

Fayette County Public Schools says it is looking into an incident that interrupted part of the Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station football game Friday night.

An FCPS spokesperson says the game was interrupted after reports of a gun at the game. Lexington Police said they received a call about shots fired. Several school officers and off-duty officers were already at the game.

The school board says, according to initial reports, a younger student sitting in the Douglass stands shouted that someone had a gun. FCPS says officers, chaperones and administrators at the game did not hear the sound of shots or firecrackers.

FCPS says it is investigating the incident. However, officials say there is no evidence that there was a gun.

The school district says it is looking at its policies and practices to make sure students and fans are safe. Officials say that could include limitations on unaccompanied minors at games.

