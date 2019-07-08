Fayette County School Board approves multimillion dollar renovation budget

The Fayette County School Board approved a nearly $27 million budget to finance the construction, renovation, installation and equipping of STEAM Academy and Success Academy in their new location.

The Board of Education bought Imani Baptist Church in 2017 for more than $10 million. It will become the schools' new campus.

STEAM Academy's current school building is located on East Sixth Street. People involved with the project said it doesn't meet the need of modern day students.

The new school location at 1555 Georgetown Road will feature a recording studio, collaborative spaces, modern science equipment and two gymnasiums.

Fayette County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson said this project has been five years in the making.

"I can't say how excited we are as a district to find a permanent home for STEAM and to give the students of the Success Academy a world-class learning environment, as well," Thompson said.

The school board accepted the lowest construction bid during Monday's meeting. Thompson hopes construction begins next week. It is expected to be wrapped up by October of 2020.

