Fayette County Schools bus monitor recovers from COVID-19

A Fayette County Schools bus employee has fully recovered from COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for one month.

Sarah George said she started to feeling fatigued to the point of not being able to sit up.

She said she initially delayed seeking medical attention, but was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

George quickly became seriously ill and she relied on a ventilator, but more than a month later she was discharged from Cardinal Hill Hospital.

She said she hasn’t heard anything from her employer, except news that one of her co-workers died from the virus.

“I’m a little bit apprehensive because I’m hoping that everything gets cleared up when we do go back because I love my job and I love working with those kids and me and my driver, we get along very well," George said.

George is now staying with family as she recovers. She has nurses and a physical therapist making home visits to check her progress.

She said she wants other people to get tested immediately if they start experiencing symptoms.