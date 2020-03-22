Fayette County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

The spokeswoman for Fayette County Public Schools confirmed Sunday a James Lane Allen Elementary School employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 Saturday.

The spokeswoman says the employee was last on campus Friday, March 13, and at that time didn't have any symptoms.

Two other employees that came in close contact with the person who tested positive are not showing any symptoms, but are self-quarantined for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

“Honest and transparent communication is critical during this uncertain time,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “The health, safety and well-being of our employees, students, families and community-at-large is our primary concern."

The district is working with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to take appropriate actions.

The health department has completed its contact tracing and has concluded that the rest of the James Lane Allen community is not at an increased risk.

