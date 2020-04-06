Fayette County Schools providing meal pickup for students

Fayette County Public School students can pick up meals starting Monday, April 6.

Five days worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup at 20 schools in Lexington.

Between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., any child 18 years or younger can pick up the meals from the following schools.

Arlingron Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Breckinridge Elementary

Bryan Station High School

Cardinal Valley Elementary

Clays Mill Elementary

Deep Springs Elementary

Glendover Elementary

James Lane Allen Elementary

Julius Marks Elementary

Lansdowne Elementary

Leestown Middle School

Mary Todd Elementary

Millcreek Elementary

Northern Elementary

Southern Elementary

Squires Elementary

Tates Creek High School

William Wells Brown Elementary

Winburn Middle School

FCPS said they are working with partners in the community to provide more meals to families in need. Anyone seeking details about food resources should call United Way of the Bluegrass..

The district said their Family Resource Centers are also available to help with necessities.