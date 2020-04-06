Fayette County Schools providing meal pickup for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School students can pick up meals starting Monday, April 6.
Five days worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup at 20 schools in Lexington.
Between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., any child 18 years or younger can pick up the meals from the following schools.
- Arlingron Elementary
- Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Breckinridge Elementary
- Bryan Station High School
- Cardinal Valley Elementary
- Clays Mill Elementary
- Deep Springs Elementary
- Glendover Elementary
- James Lane Allen Elementary
- Julius Marks Elementary
- Lansdowne Elementary
- Leestown Middle School
- Mary Todd Elementary
- Millcreek Elementary
- Northern Elementary
- Southern Elementary
- Squires Elementary
- Tates Creek High School
- William Wells Brown Elementary
- Winburn Middle School
FCPS said they are working with partners in the community to provide more meals to families in need. Anyone seeking details about food resources should call United Way of the Bluegrass..
The district said their Family Resource Centers are also available to help with necessities.