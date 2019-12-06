Fayette County Schools superintendent explains decision to sue e-cigarette companies

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk is explaining why the board of education is suing the manufactures, distributors, and retailers of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices and products.

“The action taken by the board is really an action to say to these e-cigarette companies, ‘You’re not going to profit by destroying the health of our children,'" said Superintendent Manny Caulk.

The board voted unanimously to file the lawsuit Thursday night.

Supt. Caulk says the danger from vaping threatens an entire generation as e-cigarette use rises. Caulk says that's one of the reasons why they're suing.

“The action taken by the board is really an action to say to these e-cigarette companies, ‘You’re not going to profit by destroying the health of our children. You’re not going to profit by creating the next generation of tobacco users,'" said Caulk.

School district officials say there are consequences for students who use tobacco products at school, including suspensions for serious offenses. But the district also works with students to help them quit vaping.

Supt. Caulk says under their agreement with the attorney, there is no upfront cost to the district or taxpayer for the lawsuit. Attorneys fees come from whatever money might be gained from a win in this case.