Fayette County Sheriff's Office kicks off annual coat drive with new name

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is kicking off its annual coat drive.

New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any Republic Bank branch in Lexington. (WKYT)

Sheriff Kathy Witt said the drive would be called the Diana Ross Winter Care Coat Drive. It's named after Witt's friend.

Ross became an advocate for victims of domestic violence after her daughter, Amanda, was killed.

It's the seventh year of the drive, and Witt says the office has given clean coats to thousands of people in Lexington.

"Our community cares about the most marginalized people in our community. They have always said, 'We want to show them that we care. What can we do?' This is one way to show our individuals that we truly care," Sheriff Witt said.

Chase Dry Cleaners and Bluegrass Cleaners will clean the coats before they're given out.