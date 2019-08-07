Fayette County Superintendent says teacher staffing near full

Students go back to school in Fayette County in one week, and the teacher shortage in Lexington isn't as bad as originally thought.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district only needs to fill about 20 positions, and the gap is expected to close even more before the first day of school.

Caulk gave his State of the Schools address Wednesday morning where he addressed this and other matters affecting the district.

WKYT previously reported Kentucky Department of Education numbers showing nearly 400 openings in Fayette County, but a district spokeswoman said that is because the state doesn't remove a job posting until all of the necessary paperwork is completed. Teachers are being offered jobs and are accepting them, but they are not recognized right away by the state.

"We're not as impacted by those shortages as maybe other communities are, so we're blessed in that sense, but we know we're going to continue to do more to attract the very best," Caulk said.

While Fayette County isn't seeing a dramatic teacher shortage, many districts across the state are seeing problems. The Kentucky Department of Education launched a campaign looking to get more people to pursue careers in teaching, including incentives.