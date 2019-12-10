Fayette County farm owners band together after break-ins

Some Fayette County farm owners are coming together to help each other through social media. They said there's been several break-ins and thefts on their property, especially in the last two months.

More and more owners are reporting thefts to a Facebook group created by Bur Oak Farm owner, Cappy Dryden. She describes it as a safe place for Fayette County farmers to post pictures of suspicious activity and communicate with police.

Users say these burglars are taking higher-end items like trucks, flat bed trailers and utility vehicles.

Dryden's own truck was broken into sitting in her driveway. Her husband's wallet was stolen and her dog chased the thieves away. That was a few years ago, but she says it still leaves her feeling terrified.

"It always escalates, they get brave and it's a rush for them," Dryden said.

She said she's known neighbors whose property was set on fire by burglars.

Some users of her Facebook page have voiced suspicion over farm hands, but Dryden doesn't think her employees are the ones committing the crimes.

"I've seen them, I've looked in their eyes, they're not anybody that any of us employ," she said."I think it's people that have a drug addiction paying for their drugs."

Police are asking farmers to put serial numbers on their physical property. Officers and pawn shops can track those numbers if something is reported stolen, but Dryden says the pawn shops aren't always asking for photo identification so, she thinks criminals are getting away with it.

