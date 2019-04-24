Fayette County grand jury indicts man in 1981 rape case

The Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney has announced a grand jury indictment in a 1981 rape case.

Donald Berlin, 63, was indicted Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape. Berlin is currently a federal prisoner being held in Ashland.

Prosecutors say the rape happened Sept. 26, 1981 and involved a single victim. They were able to present evidence because of grant money aimed toward eliminating sexual assault kit backlogs.

Berlin will be arraigned on the rape charge at a later date.