Fayette County schools looking to increase safety measures following panic at football game

A scare during a Friday night football game has Fayette County school officials looking at ways to keep fans safe. The Frederick Douglass vs. Bryan Station game was put on hold after someone reported seeing a gun.

Officials say a weapon was never found, but it could lead changes for future games.

The Director of Kentucky's Center for School Safety Jon Akers says situational awareness is something being taught to everyone these days, including children. Things like knowing where the nearest exits are and to run away from the sounds of gunfire. The scene Friday at Frederick Douglass High School seems at this point to have been caused by a false claim.

"It is incredibly dangerous to have someone say something like that and cause mass panic," said Akers.

Akers says school safety doesn't apply just to school hours and inside of the school building. This particular issue of false claims or hoaxes is something that's been plaguing districts across the state, and the recently passed school safety bill calls for those responsible to face felony terroristic threatening charges.

"It's important parents around Kentucky tell their kids, 'if you engage in this type of activity then you might have to be held accountable,'" said Akers.

Fayette County Public Schools said in addition to investigating this incident they are also reviewing their policies and practices which may include limitations on unaccompanied minors at games.