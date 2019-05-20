Fayette County school board votes to move Central Office

The Fayette County School Board voted Monday night to move the Central Office at 701 East Main Street.

The original Henry Clay High School, built in 1926, will house students again.

“In many ways, this structure helped build the foundation of our community,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. "History happened in these halls as generations of Lexington residents were educated here. It’s only fitting that tomorrow’s students carry that tradition into the future.”

The board also unanimously voted to authorize the purchase of a 187,000 square foot office building from Lexmark for $10 million.

The building is at 450 Park Place near the Lexmark Campus and has been vacant since 2013.

The cost of renovating the existing central office would cost more than $27 million. Constructing a comparable office building would be more than $46.6 million.

The Lexmark building will not need renovations. Separating the utilities from the rest of the Lexmark campus will require about $3.5 million in construction work, making the total project cost $13.5 million.

“Lexmark has been a tremendous corporate citizen in this community for decades,” Caulk said. “We’re excited to once again partner with them and be able to place a school back into inventory and acquire a suitable central office space at a fraction of the cost of new construction.”

The deal still has to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.

If the project receives KDE approval, the 701 East Main Street building would go back into district inventory and would be available to house an academic program.

“After 39 years, the building is not a functional office space,” Caulk said. “But I have no doubt the legacy of excellence established in these halls in 1926 will continue for decades into the future.”

