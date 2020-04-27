Fayette County school board votes to participate in opioid litigation

The Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to join school districts across the nation in a multi-district litigation to recoup damages from the opioid epidemic.

“Over the past two decades, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of students whose families have been ravaged by addiction,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk in a press release. “As champions for children, our school district has adapted to meet the needs of children touched by this scourge, but those efforts have come at a cost.”

A press release says that the district will not use any money to participate other than personnel time necessary to gather data in order to cooperate with attorneys.