Fayette County school safety updates still underway

School officials are working to make schools safer on a deadline.

The Fayette County School District is currently working on renovating school entryways and adding metal detectors.

Bryan Station High School was recently completed.

"It's a controlled process to where the person sort of needs to state their business and sign into the building and proceed from there," Chief Operating Officer, Myron Thompson said.

Currently, the district is in the middle of four projects, out of 28. Four other projects have been completed.

Thompson attributes delays to working around the academic calendar.

He said the goal of the project is to screen visitors more thoroughly.

"I think when you go to any place of business for the most part you have security in place," Thompson said.

Another part of the comprehensive safety plan is metal detectors.

"We had some issues at Lafayette awhile back, but things have sort of smoothed out and we're not having any problems," Thompson said. "No delays for students, no impact on structures."

Henry Clay High School is the only high school campus without detectors. Thompson said that deadline could be pushed to this fall.