Fayette County school workers delivering meals to students

Schools are closed but cafeteria workers are still busy.

"They are the A-Team. Everybody has pulled together. There's been no complaints," says Michelle Coker, Director of Child Nutrition for Fayette County Public Schools.

Workers arrived at Tates Creek Elementary School around 6:30 a.m. to pack up boxed meals.

Then, they loaded the boxes onto the school bus, hopped on, and rode along for the route.

Food Services and Transportation staff then took the meals throughout the neighborhood giving them to any child younger than 18.

"They can be out of the district, the state, from out of the country," says Coker.

About 50 percent of all students in the district are on free and reduced lunch. On Tuesday, workers handed out more than 3,000 meals.

Parent Brenna Hammond didn't plan on picking up a meal Wednesday morning but had to adjust when COVID-19 kept her husband from work.

"When he lost his job due to restaurants closing we were like, ‘Well, we might as well cut costs where we can and save food that we do have at home for when we might need it’," says Hammond.

Buses will be running all through next week delivering breakfast and lunch as parents and kids try to adjust to being stuck at home.

"It's crazy. It's just crazy," says Hammond.

School buses are making deliveries to 117 “Bus Bites” locations throughout the community where children can come get a free boxed breakfast and lunch to take home with them.