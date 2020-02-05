Fayette County schools closed for rest of week due to high absences

All Fayette County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to high absences this week.

A spokesperson for Fayette County Schools said attendance was less than 90 percent at 11 of the schools in the district Thursday and four of the city's six high schools were right at the 90 percent mark.

48 schools district-wide have had higher than average absences this week.

Custodians will deep clean and sanitize all of the schools in the district for the next two days.

In addition to Fayette County, more than two dozen other school districts have closed the rest of the week for sickness. That includes the counties of Scott, Jessamine and Clark.

Click here to see the full list of closings.