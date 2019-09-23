Fayette County students to protest climate change Friday

Some Fayette County students are participating in the Global Climate Strike Friday at the district's STEAM Academy High School.

The students plan to shut down the power in their classrooms and leave the building at 1 p.m.

The group will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns with spoken word, poetry, music and art. Some students will also form a picket line on North Limestone near the STEAM campus.

The school district said the students are "demanding real policy change."