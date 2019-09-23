Fayette County students to protest climate change Friday

Climate protesters demonstrate Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Across the globe, people took to the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Fayette County students are participating in the Global Climate Strike Friday at the district's STEAM Academy High School.

The students plan to shut down the power in their classrooms and leave the building at 1 p.m.

The group will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns with spoken word, poetry, music and art. Some students will also form a picket line on North Limestone near the STEAM campus.

The school district said the students are "demanding real policy change."

 
