Fayette County votes to buy land for elementary, middle schools in Hamburg area

The Fayette County Board of Education unanimously voted to authorize the purchase of 47 acres of land on Polo Club Boulevard.

The land will cost $275,000 per acre and will be used for the construction of a middle school and elementary school.

“Land is hard to come by here in Fayette County and our staff has worked diligently to identify suitable property for these new schools in a developing area like this one,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a press release.

“We’re excited to partner with families, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and local business leaders to design a school that will take our students into the 22nd century.”

Construction will begin first on the middle school, but the property purchase will not be final until after the district completes several due diligence steps and receives final approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Today’s board decision will help us alleviate crowding in our district middle schools, and position us to stay ahead of crowding at the elementary level," Caulk said in a press release.