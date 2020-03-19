Fayette Heating & Air helping folks during COVID-19 situation

During times of uncertainty, some companies are making sure business moves forward.

Fayette Heating and Air is taking steps to make sure both technicians and customers stay safe.

Social distancing is in full effect at the call center for Fayette Heating and Air.

Like other companies, things are different. It's business as unusual.

"We've been moving to video conferencing and using virtual meetings to get together so we are not being in groups," said Regional Sales Manager Joe Bradley.

One of the technicians cleaned his hands and wiped down his equipment before leaving his truck to answer a service call, leaving no chance for germs to spread.

"We don't take anything light so historically anything that we've ever done so this falls in line with that we've acted quickly and appropriately," said Bradley.

It's a small adjustment for big impact down the road, but with everything going on some customers want to postpone service.

"We've had people that were concerned and we've told them what we're doing so they stay safe and we've had people that have chosen to reschedule," said Bradley.

The company says at times a customer may want the technician to wear a mask before coming in and they are prepared for that.

"We really value our experience with clients and how they interact with us it's very important to our company it's the foundation of what we've built on," said Bradley.

A representative with Fayette Heating and Air tell us right now business is steady and its labor force had not decreased.