The Fayette Mall says it will be implementing a 'youth escort' policy in March.

The new regulation will require mall visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Anyone under 18 without an adult present during those times will be asked to leave.

The policy doesn't affect workers at the mall who are under 18, but they will have to leave after their shifts.

The policy goes into effect on March 20.

You can read more about the policy here.