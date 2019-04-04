Fayette driving school graduating 1500th student

A nationally lauded driving school in Fayette County is celebrating the graduation of its 1,500th student.

Since June 2011, the Fayette County Attorney's office and Mayor have been partnering to create a defensive driving school for teenagers in Lexington. The unique program teaches new drivers, ages 16 to 19, how to anticipate accidents that have not yet happened. It also shows them how to avoid accidents that suddenly occur.

The 20-hour course is held over five days and combines classroom instruction, simulator training and behind-the-wheel driving using a training tool called the “skid monster.”

In class, this week is Henry Box, the school’s 1,500th graduating student. He will graduate Friday, April 5th.

For more information on the driving school, visit the Fayette County Attorney's website and click on Driving Education.