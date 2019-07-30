Fazoli's, Feed The Children donate food, books, school supplies to Kentucky children

Fazoli's has teamed up with Feed The Children to help provide food, books and supplies to children in central Kentucky.

Children with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club received donations from Fazoli's and Feed The Children (WKYT)

Heading back to school isn't always fun for kids, but Fazoli's and Feed the Children are trying to get them excited about the new school year. The donations went to 120 children with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

"We love being part of this community," Fazoli's vice president of marketing Jodie Conrad said. "These kids are gonna get some Disney books today."

Feed The Children's Jessica Gilliam says her team provided the boxes of food and personal hygiene products for the children to take home.

"These resources and essentials to get back into the school year is what we're here to do today," Gilliam said.

Characters including Spider-Man and Cinderella helped hand out the donations.