Fazoli's and Feed the Children host no hunger holiday dinner

Families left with bellies full of pasta, hands full of toys and hearts filled with joy.

Carrie Thayer, director of development for the Hope Center, said her colleagues serve around 600 people every night.

"You never know what kind of things the families are going through in our community, there is a lot of need," she said.

Fazoli's President and CEO, Carl Howard said it wasn't too long ago the tables were turned.

"It means a lot to me personally because I didn't necessarily grow up wealthy either, so I could easily be someone sitting at the table versus someone handing out food," he said.

On top of all the food, there were Disney meet and greets, face painting and talks with Santa Clause.

On their way out, each family received a 25 pound box of food, 15 pounds of personal care items and a full turkey. That's thanks to Brown Foodservice, a Kentucky grown company. This family business takes dinner seriously.

"For a lot of the families here tonight, we're very blessed to allow them to sit down at the table and enjoy a great holiday meal," Daniel Neeley, chief experience officer, said.

