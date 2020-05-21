Fazoli’s preparing to reopen indoor dining areas Friday

Parts of the Commonwealth continue to reopen with new restrictions in place, and starting tomorrow, restaurants will be joining the list of businesses that can open their doors to guests again.

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell

During the period restaurants were closed, drive-thru services continued for most fast-food restaurants. At Fazolis, however, the table side service and breadsticks bring more people into the dining room. That's why they're making changes to bring those services back.

It starts when you walk in the door. They have hand sanitizer, and stickers on the floor to mark six feet of distance. Plus, the restaurant is switching to plastic forks and knives. Employees are also taking extra precautions with sanitizing. Even the handle on the front door will be cleaned every hour.

With all these extra steps and limited capacity in the dining room, things could be a little bit slower. They're asking people to just be patient because these steps are for the benefit of everyone.

"Everybody wants to get out. We just have to be patient. I've got confidence in the restaurants and the state of Kentucky and other restaurants. They're going to do what's right for the guests so that we can get be honest. And it's just going to take a little bit of time heightened awareness on food safety and sanitation is a good thing," says Tim Kimmel, Director of Operations at Fazoli’s.

Right now there's no timeframe for how long these practices will be in place.

