Federal ban on bump stocks begins Tuesday

The new federal ban on bump stocks goes into effect Tuesday.

Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow shooters to fire semi-automatic rifles continuously with only one pull of the trigger.

In December, the Justice Department issued a ruling that declared an existing ban on fully automatic weapons would also apply to bump stocks.

The ruling gave owners 90 days to turn their bump stocks in or destroy them.

That 90-day period ends Tuesday.

Civilians have been barred from owning fully automatic weapons since 1986, except for those that were already lawfully owned.

