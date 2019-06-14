Federal grand jury indicts former Toyota employee accused of stealing, selling parts

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky employee who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in parts and selling the items.

The grand jury has indicted Randall Perry on 14 counts of mail fraud related to a scheme where he would, according to court documents, steal equipment and parts from the Georgetown plant and sell them on eBay. Perry is accused of selling controllers and laser scanners online to people in Maryland, Texas and New Jersey.

The indictment also calls for the forfeiture of more than a $250,000 that Perry is accused of obtaining in the scheme.

The penalties carry punishments of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a supervised release for no more than three years.

Perry is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court July 3.