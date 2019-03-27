Federal judge blocks Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky

Updated: Wed 6:19 PM, Mar 27, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge has once again blocked new rules for Kentucky's Medicaid program that would require people to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their health benefits.

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has been trying to implement the new rules since January 2018, when he first got permission from the Trump administration to implement them. But U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg blocked those rules last summer before they could take effect, ruling the government did not adequately consider how the changes would impact people on the program.

The Trump administration reapproved the rules in November. In January, 16 Kentucky Medicaid recipients again asked the judge to block the rules. Wednesday, Boasberg agreed.

Bevin said the state will appeal the ruling.

Medicaid Ruling by WKYT on Scribd

 
