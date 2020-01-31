Federal judge rules in favor of Norfolk Southern in blocked crossings case

Railroad companies may not have to pay fines for blocking roads in southern Kentucky.

A federal judge ruled that local governments, don't have the authority to levy those fines.

This all stems from a case we covered back in 2018.

The sheriffs of Pulaski and McCreary counties were fed up with Norfolk Southern. They started filing complaints with the rail company because they say their trains would stop on the tracks for extended periods of time and block traffic.

The sheriffs eventually started issuing citations, and the county attorneys enforced the citations.

Then, Norfolk Southern sued, arguing the Federal Railway Safety Act preempted any state statues that the sheriffs claimed the trains were violating.

The US District Court has since agreed with Norfolk Southern, saying while they understand the frustrations a train causes when it blocks crossings, the federal government must be the one to enforce rules when it comes to railroad commerce.

The attorney representing Pulaski and McCreary counties gave a statement to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset saying he's disappointed in the ruling" and he's not ruling out the possibility of appealing.